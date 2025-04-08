Regian Eersel pleased to come out on top in rubber match vs Alexis Nicolas: "I clearly showed that I'm the better fighter"

Surinamese striking superstar Regian Eersel is very satisfied with his victory against nemesis Alexis Nicolas in their trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4, which went down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although he wasn't eligible to win the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title due to his failed hydration test during the official weigh-ins, Eersel was able to prove that he was a better fighter than the Frenchman, as he told ONE Championship during his post-fight interview:

"Why I think I deserve this win because I clearly showed that I'm the better fighter, scored more points, and I got the knockdown in the second round. So you know, that's why."

'The Immortal' pointed out that he was the more effective fighter in terms of inflicting damage, scoring points in the judges' scorecards, and the one who was able to secure a knockdown, which was crucial in securing the majority decision victory.

This was his 12th win in 13 matches under the world's largest martial arts organization, as his lone loss was courtesy of 'Barboza' during their first meeting in April of last year, where he absorbed a tough unanimous decision defeat.

Regian Eersel says that the knockdown against Alexis Nicolas was the turning point of their match in Bangkok

The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative said that the knockdown he scored against Nicolas with a thunderous left-hand punch became the turning point of their third meeting.

In his in-ring talk with Mitch Chilson, Eersel said that he wasn't surprised that Nicolas was able to beat the count from the referee and continue the match, but reiterated that it secured him the victory, as he stated:

"Yeah, he was well prepared, so he stood up before the eight count [was up]. So, it was no surprise for me. But yeah, I know for sure that was a turn in the fight and that way I secured the win."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

