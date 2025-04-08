“I wasn’t worried about anything” - Regian Eersel says he felt in control from start to finish in dominating trilogy win over Alexis Nicolas

The Regian Eersel - Alexis Nicolas rivalry that spanned a year has officially ended with a back-to-back win that cemented Eersel's position as the dominant force.
After splitting the first two bouts in his trilogy with Nicolas, 'The Immortal' made sure the third one left no questions. And finally, after a dominant show, Eersel officially closed the chapter with a majority decision win.
According to the Surinamese, although Nicolas could have done some damage if he landed clean hits, he wasn't too worried about it:
"To worry about him? Yeah if he hit me with clean shots. Yeah, he can hurt me and of course, he didn’t hit me with clean shots. I wasn’t worried about anything."
“He was dropping his right hand” - Regian Eersel breaks down his thunderous knockdown that sealed the deal vs. Alexis Nicolas
The pivotal moment came in round two when Regian Eersel dropped Alexis Nicolas with a well-timed double left hook - the turning point that swung the momentum squarely in his favor.
"The knockdown in the second round was very important for the victory," he said. "I saw, like I said, he was dropping his right hand, so I knew if I'd land the left hook or the left kick, high kick, he would get the eight count, maybe even a knockout."
Despite the masterclass he put on that earned him a majority decision win, Eersel walked away from that night without a belt to show for it.
While the former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel came to ONE Fight Night 30 to defend his kickboxing gold, he was stripped of the title when he failed to make hydration the day prior.
