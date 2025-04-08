“This is part of life” - Regian Eersel encourages rival Alexis Nicolas following electrifying trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel has always been a class act inside and outside the ring, and his attitude will always extend to anyone, even if he traded leather with them.

The Dutch-Surinamese star is coming off a majority decision win over Alexis Nicolas in their lightweight kickboxing trilogy at the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card this past weekend at Lumpinee Stadium.

Following their barnburner, Eersel caught up with Nicolas backstage and encouraged his rival to keep putting in the work and rise from the defeat.

Regian Eersel said in ONE Championship's Instagram video:

"It's his second loss against me, he started crying, so I said 'Listen, this is a setback, you know?' This is part of life. We are fighters. You have to overcome your setbacks and come back harder, you know."

Nicolas and Eersel fought over the ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion twice in 2024, with both fights ending in a world title switch.

'Barboza' dethroned Eersel of the gold via unanimous decision in April 2024, only for Eersel to reclaim the throne six months later via unanimous decision.

Eersel was supposed to defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against Nicolas in the trilogy, but he was stripped of the gold after failing his weight and hydration during the card's official weigh-ins.

Nevertheless, Eersel fought with the same fire as if he were still defending his kickboxing throne.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, was as methodical as ever and tried to throw Nicolas off his game throughout the 15-minute matchup.

Picking his spots carefully, Eersel scored the most pivotal blow of the fight when he clocked Nicolas with a textbook left hook for the match's lone knockdown late in the second round.

Nicolas tried to push the pace in the latter rounds, but Eersel's overall command of the ring eventually pushed him to the majority decision victory.

Regian Eersel commends Alexis Nicolas' toughness in trilogy bout

Regian Eersel knew one knockdown wasn't enough to stop Alexis Nicolas.

In his in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Eersel said he wasn't surprised when Nicolas easily beat the count after getting knocked down in the second round of their trilogy fight in Bangkok,

"Yeah, he was well prepared, so he stood up before the eight count [was up]. So, it was no surprise for me. But yeah, I know for sure that was a turn in the fight and that way I secured the win."

