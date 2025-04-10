“Moving around” - Regian Eersel reveals his game plan for Alexis Nicolas trilogy win at ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel's game plan at ONE Fight Night 30 was to keep his body moving and win with his boxing.

Clearly, it all worked out for 'The Immortal' who bagged another big win over Alexis Nicolas inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Eersel closed out his trilogy with the Frenchman, securing a majority decision victory and improving his record to 12-1 under the ONE Championship banner.

During his post-fight interview following ONE Fight Night 30, Eersel shared some insight into his game plan, revealing that staying light on his feet and boxing up 'Barboza' was a key to victory.

"The game plan was moving around and trying to box with him," Eersel said. "Yeah, the fight was good. I got some clean shots."

Unfortunately, Eersel couldn't leave Thailand with the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship after he failed to pass hydration ahead of the contest.

Still, his win should earn him an opportunity to reclaim the 26 pounds of gold he lost on the scale.

Regian Eersel is thankful for fan support following his weigh-in gaffe

Seeing Regian Eersel come up short on the scale was undoubtedly frustrating for everyone involved in the fight, including fans of the Surinamese sensation.

Fortunately, ONE fans have been largely forgiving—something 'The Immortal' is truly grateful for.

"Yes, thank you all for supporting me," he told the South China Morning Post. "I know I disappointed you by failing the hydration test, but you know, this is part of life. You have to overcome your setbacks.

"So I want to thank you for all the support and all the loving messages I got, and for my Surinamese people. You know, mi lobi yu."

When and where Eersel may get an opportunity to reclaim his kickboxing crown remains to be seen, but for now, it sounds like he'll turn his attention toward defending his other belt, the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

