  • “You have to overcome your setbacks” - Regian Eersel thanks loyal fans for sticking with him after losing belt on the scales

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 09, 2025 08:53 GMT
Regian Eersel - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel of Suriname is more than grateful for all the support his fans have shown him throughout his fighting career.

Eersel is coming off a spectacular performance at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend, where he defeated French rival 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas via five-round majority decision to retain his kickboxing gold.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Eersel showed his gratitude for all the people who have thrown their support behind him. 'The Immortal' said:

"Yes, thank you all for supporting me. I know I disappointed you by failing the hydration test, but you know, this is part of life. You have to overcome your setbacks. So I want to thank you for all the support and all the loving messages I got, and for my Surinamese people. You know, mi lobi yu."
ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel on redeeming himself in Alexis Nicolas victory: "I showed the world that I am a true warrior"

'The Immortal' Regian Eersel has finally closed the book on his rivalry with 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas, at least for the time being.

A majority decision win over the Frenchman in their trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 30 last weekend has Eersel smiling from ear to ear.

He told the media:

"Mentally, I had to stay strong also. When you are in pain, when you have all the pressure on yourself. I showed the world that I am a true warrior."

Edited by Tejas Rathi
