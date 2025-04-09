“He's a good fighter” - Regian Eersel believes George Jarvis is the next deserving challenger for his lightweight Muay Thai belt

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel is interested in having George Jarvis as a possible next challenger for his championship belt. The Englishman got his attention after they competed on the same card last week.

Ad

Both fighters were featured against separate opponents at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They each earned convincing decision victories.

Eersel defeated French rival Alexis Nicolas by majority decision in their trilogy match for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title while Jarvis beat Moroccan-Spanish fighter Mouhcine Chafi by decision in their lightweight Muay Thai scrap.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post following his victory, 'The Immortal' spoke about Jarvis as a potential challenger to his Muay Thai gold, saying:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yeah, I see him as a potential challenger. He's a good fighter, [he has] great style, a pressure fighter like me. So, I think it will be a good match. So, we will see who the organization has for me."

Check out what he had to say below:

Ad

Regian Eersel claimed the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in October 2022. He has had two successful title defenses since, the last one coming in June 2023, where he knocked out Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov in the first round.

Meanwhile, the win at ONE Fight Night 30 was the fourth straight for Jarvis after opening his ONE campaign in September 2023 with a loss.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ad

Regian Eersel looks to have fresh challenges after trilogy match with Alexis Nicolas

Regian Eersel's interest in possibly battling George Jarvis next is part of his desire to move on for now from his rivalry with Frenchman Alexis Nicolas following their third showdown in a row at ONE Fight Night 30.

'The Immortal' battled 'Barboza' three times in the past year for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

Ad

They first clashed in April last year, where Nicolas dethroned Eersel as divisional king by unanimous decision. In their rematch back in October, the Surinamese-Dutch fighter exacted payback by decision and reclaimed the belt.

At ONE Fight Night 30, while he won by majority decision, Eersel was not eligible to win the world title after being stripped of it in the lead-up for missing weight and failing hydration tests.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Sityodtong Amsterdam standout shared he is moving on from his rivalry with Nicolas for now, saying:

Ad

"So, I think it's done now, maybe we will fight in a year or something. But for now, the rivalry is done for me, for my part. I showed them who the better fighter is..."

The loss to Nicolas in their first showdown was the lone blemish in the record of Regian Eersel in ONE Championship in 13 matches to date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.