"I knew I won this one" - Regian Eersel says he knew his trilogy win over Alexis Nicolas was in the bag as early as the second round

Suriname striking wizard Regian Eersel was pretty confident of his chances against rival Alexis Nicolas in their trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 30, last Friday evening, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Regian Eersel and Nicolas co-headlined the exciting card, and the former narrated the moment he knew that the match was going his way, as he told the media in attendance during the post-fight interview:

"I was very confident. You know, mindset is everything. So I was confident that I would win the fight, and as soon as I got the eight count in the second round, I knew I won this one."

The second round knockdown proved to be the difference in the judges' scorecards, as Regian Eersel eked out a close majority decision victory over 'Barboza', to lead their head-to-head score 2-1 and end their fierce rivalry that spanned a year.

Regian Eersel explains how he landed the atomic left-hand punch against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30

During the same post-fight interview with the media, the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative and ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion broke down how he was able to land that incredibly powerful left-hand punch that made his French opponent touch the canvas with a knockdown in the second stanza.

According to the 32-year-old Surinamese striking maestro, he was able to read the defensive lapses of Nicolas and capitalized on them, as he stated:

"The knockdown in the second round was very important for the victory. I saw, like I said, he was dropping his right hand, so I knew if I'd land the left hook or the left kick, high kick, he would get the eight count, maybe even a knockout."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

