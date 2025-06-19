“We’re finally here” - George Jarvis glad hard work paid off after securing his shot at Regian Eersel’s Muay Thai gold

George Jarvis took the long route and now stands at the precipice of martial arts greatness.

The British sniper will have his first chance at gold when he challenges Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 34 on Aug. 1 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In his interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarvis looked back at his arduous journey to the biggest match of his career.

George Jarvis said:

"So it's crazy to think that we're finally here, and if anything, I'm happy with how long it took to get here because then obviously I had that stepping stone experience to get here. But now we are here, then I'm more than ready to take that belt with both hands, for sure."

Jarvis was in his teens when he made his professional debut, but he steadily rose through the ranks and captured a WBC Muay Thai world title before he arrived in ONE Championship.

After suffering a split decision loss to Chanajon PK Saenchai in his promotional debut, Jarvis recovered with a stunning four-fight winning streak to position himself as Eersel's next challenger for the lightweight Muay Thai throne.

Although Jarvis showed his chops at the global stage, he now faces one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Eersel, who previously held the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, is already considered an all-time great, with an incredible 13-1 record in ONE Championship.

'The Immortal' captured the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in October 2022 when he beat Sinsamut Klinmee via split decision at ONE on Prime Video 3.

He's since defended his Muay Thai strap twice against Sinsamut and Dmitry Menshikov, with both challengers falling via knockout.

Check out George Jarvis' entire interview below:

George Jarvis ready to shock the world against Regian Eersel

George Jarvis knows he'll be a massive underdog when he steps between the ropes against Regian Eersel in Bangkok.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarvis said he's ready to bring the fight to Eersel in his bid for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title. He said:

"I think that Regian has every right to be the favorite in this fight, for sure. You know, he's been a champion for a long time, he's beaten everyone, you know, he's fought some amazing opponents."

George Jarvis added:

"But it's my time, you know, and I know it's my time. The people close to me know it's my time, and I’m ready to show the world."

ONE Fight Night 34 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

