ONE Fight Night 30 results: George Jarvis vs. Mouhcine Chafi

Looking for his fourth straight win in ONE Championship, British standout George Jarvis returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a lightweight Muay Thai showdown with Mouhcine ‘The Assassin’ Chafi at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

While Jarvis walked into the bout intent on extending his unbeaten streak, Chafi was desperately looking for his first win on martial arts’ biggest global stage after coming up short in his first two promotional appearances.

Round 1: Both fighters get things started by trading calf kicks, and Chafi connects with a stiff jab. Jarvis comes right back with a right followed by a left hook. Chafi goes back to attacking the lead leg of Jarvis before getting blasted with a big right hand that sends him crashing to the canvas.

Chafi answers the referee’s count, and Jarvis immediately goes on the attack. Chafi survives the onslaught and appears to fully recover, but it’s Jarvis’ pressure that dominates the latter half of the round.

Round 2: Chafi and Jarvis trade left hands and leg kicks to start the second stanza. Chafi is trying to close the distance and walk down Jarvis, but Chafi gets clipped with a right hand as he tries to enter. Chafi clinches up and throws a few knees. Jarvis separates and lands another right hand that sends Chafi retreating. Jarvis throws a couple of spinning back fists that miss the mark.

A one-two from Jarvis lands. Jarvis is bleeding a bit under his right eye, but the Brit appears to be in complete control, scoring with a right hand over the top that forces Chafi to drop to a knee. Chafi once again answers the referee’s count and the fight resumes. They both try landing spinning back fists, but nobody’s home. Jarvis closes the round clearly on top of the scorecards and taunts his opponent before heading back to his corner.

Round 3: Jarvis throws a combination followed up by a body kick. Jarvis rips to the body as Chafi frames off. Jarvis catches Chafi coming in with a left. Chafi swings big and misses, but partially lands a knee up the middle. Halfway through the final round, it’s all Jarvis as Chafi is struggling to find his target.

Chafi scores with a switch knee that pops Jarvis’ head back, but the Brit eats it and continues to swing away. With time running out, Chafi is fighting with a sense of urgency. Chafi has blood streaming from Jarvis’ eye and nose, but he can’t find the finish before the final bell.

ONE Fight Night 30 - George Jarvis vs. Mouhcine Chafi Official Result

With another big win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, George Jarvis secures his 27th career win and his fourth in a row under the ONE Championship banner while Chafi fell to 0-3 in ONE.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson inside the ring, Jarvis commended the toughness of Mouhcine Chafi and called for a future clash with ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

Official Result: George Jarvis defeated Mouhcine Chafi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - lightweight)

