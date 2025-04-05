ONE Fight Night 30: Early results from Bangkok

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 05, 2025 02:08 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday night for a loaded ONE Fight Night 30 card on Amazon Prime Video.

In the main event of the evening, two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia puts his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against UK sensation Lyndon Knowles. But first, fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai and those watching around the world were treated to five epic early fights filled with promotional debuts and hard-hitting KOs.

Kicking things off with a bang in the bantamweight MMA division was Carlo Bumina-ang, who scored his sixth finish under the ONE banner with a vicious first-round knockout of Mauro Mastromarini. With the win, ‘The Bull’ improved his record inside the Circle to 7-1 with an impressive 85% finish rate.

In the second fight of the night, Argentina’s Macaren Aragon put on a dominant display in her atomweight MMA showcase against Jihin Radzuan, securing a unanimous decision victory over the Malaysian mainstay.

Delivering another highlight-reel knockout on the evening was Elmehdi El Jamari. The Moroccan put away Thai standout Thongpoon in spectacular fashion, landing a brutal left hook with just four seconds left in the opening round.

IBJJF world champion Fabricio Andrey made a statement in his promotional debut, defeating Ashley Williams via unanimous decision in an entertaining submission grappling clash.

Next up was heavyweight slugger Paul Elliott, who secured his first win in ONE Championship with a third-round technical knockout over Ryugo Takeuchi. Elliott improved his overall record to 6-1 and kept his 100% finish rate intact.

Full ONE Fight Night 30 early results from Bangkok

Carlo Bumina-ang defeated Mauro Mastromarini via TKO (left hook to ground-and-pound) at 2:45 of round one (MMA - bantamweight)

Macarena Aragon defeated Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision (MMA - atomweight)

Elmehdi El Jamari defeated Thongpoon via knockout (left hook) at 2:56 of round one (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Fabricio Andrey defeated Ashley Williams via unanimous decision (submission grappling - featherweight)

Paul Elliott defeated Ryugo Takeuchi via TKO (ground and pound) at 1:00 of round three (MMA - heavyweight)

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

