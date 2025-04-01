WATCH: Towering terror Roman Kryklia's harrowing knockout finish of Murat Aygun to retain kickboxing gold in Singapore

Roman Kryklia no longer needed to elaborate his divisional dominance when he staked the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship for the second time three years ago.

This happened when the Ukrainian behemoth took on Dutch-Turkish challenger Murat Aygun in the co-main event of ONE: Full Circle, which took place behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2022 during the dwindling days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Right from the get-go, the size disparity worked in favor of Kryklia's 6-foot-7 frame, allowing him to maintain his range and punish Aygun with crisp punches and stinging kicks.

As Aygun struggled to close the distance against the long-limbed defending world champion, Kryklia capitalized on this by stepping in with sharp knees to compound his opponent's agony.

Soon afterwards, the decisive moment came when Kryklia landed a solid right hand that sent Aygun crashing to the canvas for the count.

Although Aygun managed to return to his feet, he could not hide his dazed expression. This prompted Kryklia to facilitate the finish by teeing off with a brutal body kick that buckled the challenger to one side.

With his opponent already reeling, Kryklia sealed the deal by hammering two hard hooks to the head to drop Aygun for good.

Roman Kryklia faces Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30

On Friday, April 4, Roman Kryklia will have attend to his duty as the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30.

There, he is slated to put his coveted crown on the line against WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live and for free in U.S. primetime on Prime Video,

