Regian Eersel teases potential next opponent after successful title defense: “Maybe that’s one contender”

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel has called for fresh new challengers to come and face him in the world's largest martial arts organization. However, his next opponent could be right in his vicinity.

Eersel is coming off a spectacular performance against French rival Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, taking home a hard-earned majority decision win after five rounds of closely contested action.

Also on the card, George Jarvis turned in the biggest win of his young career, defeating Spanish-Moroccan fighter Mouhcine Chafi via unanimous decision in an explosive battle.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson in the ring following his fight, Eersel alluded to a certain "contender" that proved himself on the same night.

'The Immortal' said:

"One fighter had a good fight tonight. Maybe that’s one contender, but we will see what the organization brings to me."

Regian Eersel ready to "move on" from Alexis Nicolas rivalry: "I'm done"

While Regian Eersel said he could very well meet Alexis Nicolas in the future for a fourth fight, the 32-year-old Dutch-Surinamese star feels that at least for now, he's so over their rivalry.

Eersel talked to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a post-fight interview and had this to say:

"I'm ready to move on. Three fights are enough. Maybe in a couple of years, we can fight again. But for now, I'm done."

