“We are warriors” - Regian Eersel has nothing but respect for Alexis Nicolas after closing the chapter of their rivalry

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion and former kickboxing king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel of Suriname was thrilled to have finally closed the book on his storied rivalry with French counterpart 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas.
Eersel delivered a masterful performance, defeating Nicolas via majority decision after five gruelling rounds of action at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video last weekend.
Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent post-fight interview, Eersel expressed his relief at finally being able to put Nicolas in his rear-view mirror.
'The Immortal' said:
"I proved that mentally I'm the stronger fighter, also the smarter fighter. So, yeah, my respect to Alexis, of course. He’s a very good opponent, very good with his style. We are warriors, yeah."
With the victory, Eersel has re-established his dominance in the lightweight division and is on the lookout for fresh new challengers.
ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Regian Eersel thanks Surinamese fans for sticking with him despite losing belt: "Mi lobi yu"
Although 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel lost his lightweight Muay Thai belt on the scales prior to ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend, he was still thankful to have gotten the victory over French rival 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas.
Eersel felt the need to thank his fans for the undying support. He said in a recent interview with South China Morning Post:
"Yes, thank you all for supporting me. I know I disappointed you by failing the hydration test, but you know, this is part of life. You have to overcome your setbacks. So I want to thank you for all the support and all the loving messages I got, and for my Surinamese people. You know, mi lobi yu."
