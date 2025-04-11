“I fight against myself” - Regian Eersel says he’s in a never-ending quest for constant improvement as a martial artist

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion and former kickboxing titleholder 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel of Suriname turned in a dominant performance against French rival 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas last weekend.

But he isn't looking for another opponent just yet.

'The Immortal' scored a hard-fought majority decision victory at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, further cementing his legacy in the world's largest martial arts organization and leaving fans wondering who he might face next.

In the post-fight interview with South China Morning Post, Eersel was asked who he had in mind for his next bout.

'The Immortal' said:

"The worthy contender? I leave it up to the fans. Me myself. The worthy contender is myself. I fight against myself."

For Eersel, each fight appears to be less about the opponent and more about surpassing his previous performance. This mindset has clearly served the Dutch-Surinamese fighter well throughout his career.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel says rivalry with Alexis Nicolas is in the past: "We can train together after this"

'The Immortal' Regian Eersel is ready to move on from his rivalry with 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas after beating the Frenchman for the second time in a row last weekend at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

Eersel says he's even open to working with Nicolas in training.

'The Immortal' said:

"I can have dinner with him. I told him also, like, hey, we can train together after this is done. So I think it's done now, maybe we will fight in a year or something. But for now, the rivalry is done for me for my part. I showed them who the better fighter is. But, yeah, we can definitely train together and learn from each other."

