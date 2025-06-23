“We are ready” - British slugger George Jarvis embraces underdog role ahead of world title shot against Regian Eersel

George Jarvis is ready to shock the world when he steps between the ropes for the biggest fight of his career.

The British hard man will square off against the mighty Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34 on Aug. 1, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarvis said Eersel will always be the heavy favorite in their Bangkok matchup.

Jarvis, however, has embraced the underdog label and is determined to send Eersel crashing back to earth in their main event showdown.

Jarvis said:

"But you know, I'm 100% confident in myself and my team that we are ready for this fight, and it doesn't really matter what the world thinks. We know what's going to happen, and I'm excited to show everyone or shock everyone if they don't believe it, you know."

A former WBC Muay Thai world champion, Jarvis made his ONE Championship debut in September 2023 but slipped to a split decision loss to Chanajon PK Saenchai.

Jarvis ultimately recovered from the defeat with a four-fight winning streak, culminating in a proper mauling of Spain's Mouhcine Chafi at ONE Fight Night 30.

'G-Unit', however, will now face a fighter destined to become an all-time great.

Eersel is undoubtedly one of this generation's greatest strikers and was once a dual-world champion when he held the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

'The Immortal' is 12-1 in his ONE Championship tenure, and is a perfect 3-0 in all his matches for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 34 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch George Jarvis's entire interview below:

George Jarvis says he's glad his hard work paid off ahead of world title shot at ONE Fight Night 34

George Jarvis took the long way route, but he's now on the cusp of Muay Thai greatness.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarvis said he's ready to capture ONE Championship gold when he challenges Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 34:

"So it's crazy to think that we're finally here, and if anything, I'm happy with how long it took to get here because then obviously I had that stepping stone experience to get here. But now we are here, then I'm more than ready to take that belt with both hands, for sure."

