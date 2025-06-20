“He respects me, and I respect him” - George Jarvis insists there’s no bad blood with Regian Eersel

It's strictly business for British slugger George Jarvis as he enters his coveted world title shot against reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

This high-stakes five-round striking war will headline ONE Fight Night 34: Jarvis vs Eersel on Prime Video this coming Aug. 1, inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Some fighters thrive on animosity and gain an edge by starting a feud with the opposition. That is certainly not the case for the challenger George Jarvis, who said he won't force bad blood, especially when it's not there to begin with.

Appearing in a pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post, 'G-Unit' revealed he admires 'The Immortal' for how he carries himself inside and outside the ring.

"Even when we meet in Bangkok on August 1st, I don't think there'll be any bad talk. He respects me, I hope, and I respect him. And then you know, the best man will take the belt on the night."

Moreover, Jarvis believes there's no need for gimmicks since their high-level fight should speak for itself. The 24-year-old added:

"But there's no need for this bad talk. You know, I think people only do that when they're a little bit insecure or they're trying to play the game. You know, so I respect him, I'm sure he respects me for everything I've done, and you know, we're ready to get it cracking."

George Jarvis says he's destined to dethrone Regian Eersel

George Jarvis knows what he'll be up against in the biggest fight of his career. After all, Regian Eersel has already carved a distinguished career, worthy of being immortalized in the Hall of Fame one day.

The British challenger told SCMP:

"Regian has every right to be the favorite in this fight, for sure. You know, he's been a champion for a long time, he's beaten everyone, you know, he's fought some amazing opponents."

'G-Unit' continued:

"But it's my time, you know, and I know it's my time. The people close to me know it's my time, and I’m ready to show the world."

Watch the interview in its entirety:

