"I get better every fight" - George Jarvis looking to shock Regian Eersel in upcoming world title showdown

British lightweight Muay Thai star George Jarvis has been on a roll in ONE Championship, and he finds himself on the cusp of a career-defining moment should he emerge victorious in his next outing.

The Lumpini Crawley affiliate steps up to challenge divisional king Regian Eersel for his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship on Friday, Aug. 1.

Their scheduled five-round tie will serve as the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 34 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Jarvis is not short of confidence as he gears up to face one of the most dominant world champions in the organization, and he's banking on the Surinamese's limited exposure to his recent development to create the surprise factor necessary for championship glory.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Jarvis said:

"So, I think we know everything about him, but I don't think he knows everything about me. You know, he's only seen me the last year or so, and, you know, everyone knows me, I get better every fight."

This has been a moment 'G-Unit' has been waiting for since he earned a US$100,000 contract to be part of the organization's main roster.

He booked his ticket to 'The Immortal's' 26 pounds of gold with a unanimous decision triumph against Morocco-Spain fighter Mouhcine Chafi in his American primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 30 in April this year.

Before that, the 24-year-old steered his way to three consecutive victories against Mustafa Al Tekreeti, Ricardo Bravo, and Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong at the always-electric ONE Friday Fights event inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

While George Jarvis may be in fine form, a victory is far from guaranteed against one of the most technically gifted athletes in the striking realm today.

Eersel isn't one to sit back and let his opposite number run circles around him. The Sityodtong Amsterdam warrior's finishing instincts, knockout power, and world-class fight IQ would give him a huge trump card in this upcoming world title tiff.

Watch his full interview with SCMP below:

ONE Fight Night 34 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, Aug. 1. More fights will be added to the card in the coming weeks.

Freddie Haggerty excited to see George Jarvis surge to world title glory in ONE Championship

Meanwhile, Freddie Haggerty, younger brother to ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, has shared his excitement for this main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 34.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, the 20-year-old said:

"I know George has got a fight coming up. George Jarvis, I'm excited for this one. I think it's Aug. 1. I'm excited for that one".

Like George Jarvis, the younger Haggerty hopes to work his way to a lucrative six-figure deal to be part of the promotion's roster.

Thus far, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground fighter has gone 3-1 in the organization.

He racked up three finishes in a row against Dangkalong Sor Dechapan, Maisangngern Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang, and Kaoklai Chor Hapayak, before suffering a unanimous decision loss to undefeated Colombian sensation Jordan Estupinan.

