 “Gives me that kind of motivation” - George Jarvis says fellow Brit Jonathan Haggerty inspired him to chase greatness

Watching Jonathan Haggerty put the United Kingdom on the map in combat sports motivated George Jarvis to do the same.

After all, 'The General' paved the way and showcased the true caliber of British strikers in the home of martial arts. Now, it's his compatriot's time to chase his path to greatness in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video.

On Aug. 1, live in US Primetime, Jarvis will seek to dethrone double champion Regian Eersel from the lightweight Muay Thai throne inside the fabled grounds of Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

In a pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarvis admitted that witnessing Haggerty unseat the mighty Nong-O Hama in 2023 proved that English fighters are world-class:

"So that [watching Jonathan Haggerty beat Nong-O] definitely gives me that kind of motivation. You know, that's why I've kind of come out here and just kind of just took a back step from reality in life in terms of working and doing all that. I've come out to Samui and just really set this fight up how it should be."

Check out George Jarvis' interview below:

George Jarvis says it's strictly business between him and Regian Eersel

George Jarvis has nothing but respect for Regian Eersel and how he carries himself as a world champion. Needless to say, the British challenger made it clear there's no bad blood between him and 'The Immortal'.

'G-Unit' shared in the same interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Even when we meet in Bangkok on Aug. 1, I don't think there'll be any bad talk. He respects me, I hope, and I respect him. And then you know, the best man will take the belt on the night."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 34 free as it happens live in US Primetime.

