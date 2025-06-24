“I had hope in him” - George Jarvis marvels at Jonathan Haggerty’s drive in leading Britain’s Muay Thai scene

It's not every day that a single person can be called the driving force behind a movement, but Jonathan Haggerty is that man for British Muay Thai.

Ad

British slugger George Jarvis believes Haggerty's historic world title victory over Nong-O Hama in 2023 solidified his nation's position on the Muay Thai landscape.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarvis said Haggerty's victory over Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title created a seismic shift in the sport's hierarchy.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

George Jarvis said:

"Yeah, for sure. You know, what Jonathan's done, not only for himself but you know, for the whole of the United Kingdom and any foreigner really, like taking out one of the Thais back then. And really, let's be honest, like 99 percent of people thought Jonathan was going to get absolutely blasted."

Ad

He added:

"You know, I had hope in him because obviously you always back your own, but it was a very difficult fight for him. And you know, what he did to Nong-O that night, I don't think anyone was expecting."

Haggerty knocked out Nong-O, often called one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time, in the first round of their match at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

Ad

He's since relinquished the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title but still holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title that he won in November 2023.

As for Jarvis, he has a chance to bring another piece of Muay Thai gold to Great Britain when he challenges ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34.

George Jarvis's world title challenge goes down on August 1 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Ad

The entire ONE Fight Night 34 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

George Jarvis is ready for his shot at history against Regian Eersel

George Jarvis has embraced the underdog role and is determined to shock the world when he faces Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

'G-Unit' will headline his first Amazon card with ONE Championship to face off against a future all-time great.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarvis said:

"But you know, I'm 100% confident in myself and my team that we are ready for this fight, and it doesn't really matter what the world thinks. We know what's going to happen, and I'm excited to show everyone or shock everyone if they don't believe it, you know."

Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.