“My father was always behind me” - Nabil Anane gives dad massive credit for helping him become Muay Thai superstar

Muay Thai phenom and current ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand is one of the most talented competitors in 'the art of eight limbs' today.

But he didn't do it on his own. Along the way, there were plenty of people behind the scenes who helped the young Algerian-Thai star in his career, not the least of which is his own father.

Anane gives credit to his father for introducing him to Muay Thai and encouraging him to follow his dreams.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anane talked about the influence his father had on his fighting career.

The 21-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"My father was always behind me, always pushing me since my first day of training, not just in Muay Thai, but even in karate. He was there every day, watching, taking me to the gym. Every single day. And now, it’s paid off. But it’s not finished. Even now, every day, he’s still in the gym watching me train, always pushing me."

Today, Anane is widely considered the best bantamweight Muay Thai fighter on the planet, combining his towering six-foot-four-inch frame and sublime striking skills.

No one in ONE Championship has been able to figure out his puzzle just yet, and the future appears very bright for the Algerian-Thai phenomenon.

Nabil Anane says his father allowed him to pursue his passion: "He let me do what I wanted"

Nabil Anane says he would not have turned into the fighter he is today if it were not for his father allowing him to pursue prizefighting as a career.

The 21-year-old told ONE Championship:

"He let me do what I wanted. And I wanted to do Muay Thai. When I chose Muay Thai, he told me, ‘If you choose this, go 100 percent into it.’ I didn’t have any choice left because I chose this, so now I must focus on it. And he was 100 percent behind me."

