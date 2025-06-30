Thai-Algerian sensation Nabil Anane elevated to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion

ONE Championship has officially elevated Nabil Anane from interim titleholder to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

This announcement came during the live broadcast of ONE Friday Fights 114 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 27.

Nabil Anane's path to world championship status has been marked by remarkable resilience, and the young Thai-Algerian slugger will now look forward to the first defense of his 26 pounds of gold.

After being stunned by pound-for-pound elite 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, the Team Mehdi Zatout star has gone on a path of destruction with seven successive triumphs.

He secured a bounce-back win three months later with a second-round knockout of Nakrob Fairtex and bagged a solid unanimous decision win over 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai in December 2023.

In the following year, the Team Mehdi Zatout superstar kept up his impressive streak with a highlight-reel win against 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and a pair of triumphs on the scorecards against tough-as-nails opponents Soe Lin Oo and Felipe Lobo.

Those five back-to-back triumphs earned him a ranked spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai division and a chance to fight Nico Carrillo for the division's interim strap at ONE 170 in January this year.

Nabil Anane fired on all cylinders once more and put the Scotsman to sleep in the opening round of their tie to lock in a world title unification meeting against Superlek at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

The 21-year-old striker dominated 'The Kicking Machine' across three rounds, earning a unanimous decision victory that captured his rapid evolution on martial arts' grandest stage to perfection.

Superlek's failure to make weight, however, resulted in his championship being stripped, rendering the bout a non-title contest.

With undisputed status now secured, Nabil Anane can expect to face an array of world title options.

Potential matchups for the seemingly invincible youngster include a trilogy against ONE flyweight kickboxing king and top-ranked Superlek, an all-champ tie against ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and No.2-ranked Jonathan Haggerty, or a rematch against third-rated contender Lobo.

Nabil Anane guides his younger brother to a victorious start in ONE Championship

Moments before Nabil Anane was unveiled as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, the Thai-Algerian machine cornered his younger brother, Yonis Anane, to victory against China's Liu Junchao.

The WBC Muay Thai world champion emerged victorious with a unanimous decision win after displaying his striking brilliance across three rounds. As a result, Yonis, 17, moved to 46-8 in his career.

Fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE Friday Fights 114 can watch the entire card via replay on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

