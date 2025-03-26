“The world isn’t ready” - Mehdi Zatout says he and Nabil Anane are just getting started in their Muay Thai conquest

Nabil Anane has reached unstoppable territory, but his mentor and coach, Mehdi Zatout, is confident his pupil is just getting started.

Ad

The ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is coming off the biggest win of his career when he dominated Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 this past weekend at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

The victory was Anane's seventh straight in ONE Championship and his redemption after losing his promotional debut against Superlek in June 2023.

In Nabil Anane's Instagram post following his victory over Superlek, Zatout commented that "the world isn't ready" for what they're about to unleash at the highest level of Muay Thai.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Zatout wrote:

"My lovely brother, we’ve poured our hearts, sweat, and soul into this, and now our hard work is finally paying off. But this is just the beginning! The world isn’t ready for what’s coming. We’re only getting started! Alhamdoullilah, God bless."

Zatout is the driving force behind Anane's success and was the one who developed the 6-foot-4 phenom from a plucky upstart to a growing worldbeater in ONE Championship.

Ad

Under Zatout's guidance, Anane quickly bounced back from his loss to Superlek to rack up seven straight wins that culminated in a unanimous decision win over the Thai megastar in their bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

Anane had revenge on his mind and was hellbent on dominating the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion in Japan.

Using his massive height and length advantage, Anane sniped from distance and used his soul-crushing knees every time Superlek came close.

Ad

Nabil Anane quickly took the fight from the opening bell and scored a massive knockdown in the first round when he clipped Superlek with a roundhouse kick.

That knockdown proved critical in the judges' scorecards, with Anane securing the stellar unanimous decision win.

Nabil Anane credits Mehdi Zatout for his booming success in ONE Championship

Nabil Anane knows he wouldn't have reached the heights he's in without Mehdi Zatout's undying guidance.

Ad

Anane posted on Instagram:

"Thank you so much, my brother. I don’t know what to say ❤️ I love you, big brother. And thanks to those who are always behind me, I really love all of you guys. Without you guys, I wouldn’t be here today. Thank you to my whole team, my coaches. I love you all.❤️❤️❤️ and I can’t forget all of my sponsors that helped me in this fight glad to work with all of you guys. Thank you so much. Thank GOD ❤️☝🏻"

Ad

Zatout is one of his generation's best Muay Thai fighters and has captured gold under ISKA and WBC Muay Thai.

Since his retirement, Zatout turned his focus to spearheading Team Mehdi Zatout in Pattaya, Thailand, with Anane one of his most prized students.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.