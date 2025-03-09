"A true celebrity fan" - Internet reacts as Theo Von shares last-minute UFC 313 picks from front-row seat, gives new nickname to Alex Pereira

Fans reacted toTheo Von giving his UFC 313 picks from the front row seats in the T-Mobile Arena. Von, a famous stand-up comedian and podcast host, is also a passionate MMA fan and shares a close personal relationship with many prominent MMA personalities.

During the preliminary card action, Von gave his picks for the main and co-main event, while giving two new nicknames to headlining fighter Alex Pereira:

"We've got Justin Gaethje here, and I'm going to go with him. I'm riding with him. I'm going with 'Big Chama,' 'The Arrow Dog' and native Brazilian [Alex Pereira]. And who else? I want to see King Green get in there, you never know what kind of action he's going to pull up on. So yeah, I just feel blessed to be in the building. Wonderful weekend with the Power Slap and now the UFC. This is my Christmas!"

Check out Theo Von's comments below:

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts. While some agreed with his picks, others praised him for being a passionate celebrity MMA fan, who was attending the event right from the early prelims.

One fan wrote:

"Theo a true celebrity fan."

Another commented:

"A true fan that's even there for the very first fight."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

UFC 313 will be headlined by light heavyweight title fight between Champion Alex Pereira and No.1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev. This marks Pereira's fourth light heavyweight title defense. While many expect Pereira to win, Ankalaev's wrestling skills add an intriguing element to the title fight.

In addition, Justin Gaethje will be making his return to competition for the first time since suffering a devastating fifth-round knockout loss to Max Holloway in the ceremonial BMF title fight at UFC 300 in April 2024. His opponent, Rafael Fiziev, is also stepping back into the octagon after a nearly 18-month layoff.

This fight was scheduled on short notice, as Gaethje's original opponent, Dan Hooker, had to withdraw due to an injury. The first matchup between Gaethje and Fiziev ended in a majority decision victory for Gaethje in 2023.

