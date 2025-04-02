“A true test of experience versus inexperience” - Asa Ten Pow excited to prove himself against battle-hardened Seksan

ONE Championship Muay Thai star 'The American Ninja' Asa Ten Pow of the United States is gearing up for the toughest test of his career.

The 35-year-old Florida Kickboxing Academy is scheduled to face Muay Thai icon 'The Man Who Yields To No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang this weekend, in a bid to get back in the win column.

But 'The American Ninja' acknowledges the tough task at hand. He told Combat Sports Today in a recent interview:

"The Thais really can get that accumulation real quick when they've done it from such a young age. But yeah, this definitely will be a true test of experience versus inexperience."

Asa Ten Pow and Seksan Or Kwanmuang lock horns in a three-round catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Asa Ten Pow happy to combine best of kickboxing and Muay Thai heading into ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

Known as an all-action Muay Thai fighter in ONE Championship, 'The American Ninja' Asa Ten Pow says he actually started his professional fighting career in kickboxing.

He hopes to showcase the best of both worlds when he returns to the ring at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video against 'The Man Who Yields To No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

The American said:

"Yeah, it's been fun. Kickboxing is my, I guess you would say, my base, and it kind of evolved into the Muay Thai game."

