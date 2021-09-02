A UFC lightweight title fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira is expected to take place at UFC 269

It appears as though Dustin Poirier will indeed be fighting for the UFC lightweight title next.

After defeating Conor McGregor twice this year, ‘The Diamond’ has expressed interest in fighting for the undisputed UFC lightweight title the next time he enters the octagon.

On that note, it’s now been reported that Dustin Poirier’s next fight will be against none other than reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. According to MMA Fighting, there are verbal agreements in place between Poirier and Oliveira for a fight at UFC 269 on December 11, 2021.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for lightweight title fight at UFC 269 on Dec. 11 (@DamonMartin, @guicruzzz) https://t.co/Q5jGb4cidX pic.twitter.com/yo4Ss6aRBW — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 1, 2021

As of this time, no contracts have been signed for the UFC lightweight title matchup between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. The fight is expected to take place at UFC 269, which is the promotion’s final PPV of the 2021 calendar year.

Additionally, the UFC 269 fight card will feature a UFC women’s bantamweight title matchup between reigning champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Julianna Pena.

Dustin Poirier hinted that he’d be fighting for the title next

Conor McGregor (left) and Dustin Poirier (right)

Dustin Poirier attended the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing event this past Sunday and briefly spoke about fighting for the UFC lightweight title next.

As featured in a tweet posted by the Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub Twitter account, Poirier stated:

“What’s happening, man. It’s Dustin Poirier, backstage here at the Paul-Woodley fight in Ohio. May the best man win. I know these guys are both working hard. I’m watching all the behind-the-scenes. Me, I think I’m gonna fight for the (UFC lightweight) strap here soon. Waiting to find out. Stay tuned though.”

.@DustinPoirier is ready for #PaulWoodley up NEXT pic.twitter.com/7Y6feLghe7 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) August 30, 2021

Dustin Poirier’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO win against Conor McGregor in their trilogy matchup at UFC 264 in July 2021. The fight saw McGregor suffer a horrific leg injury that resulted in a doctor’s stoppage and gave Poirier the victory via TKO.

Due to the manner in which the fight ended, many believe that Dustin Poirier could eventually face Conor McGregor in a fourth fight when the Irishman recovers and returns in 2022.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira’s last fight was a second-round TKO win over Michael Chandler. The two stars fought for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 in May 2021.

