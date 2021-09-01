Nate Diaz takes a shot at Dustin Poirier after 'The Diamond' reveals plans to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion

The long-running rivalry between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier is unlikely to end anytime soon, judging by their latest Twitter interaction.

Poirier recently grabbed headlines in the combat sports world with his appearance at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing event.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion was criticized by many for his presence at a Jake Paul fight. This was primarily due to the fact that Paul has been challenging top-tier MMA fighters and launching scathing verbal attacks against them over the past several months.

Poirier also made headlines when he posted a tweet insinuating that his next fight would be for the UFC lightweight title.

.@DustinPoirier is ready for #PaulWoodley up NEXT pic.twitter.com/7Y6feLghe7 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) August 30, 2021

Poirier’s tweet reads:

“Undisputed World Champion”

Undisputed World Champion — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 31, 2021

Nate Diaz responded to the tweet by posting a photo of Poirier getting choked out by Khabib Nurmagomedov in their UFC lightweight title fight. Diaz’s tweet reads:

“Undisputed choked artist”

Undisputed choked artist pic.twitter.com/ImGJqimel2 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Dustin Poirier then chose to subtly address his ongoing feud with Nate Diaz by jestingly suggesting that he’s avoiding a fight against the 36-year-old.

In response to a Twitter user who took a jibe at his “Undisputed World Champion” tweet, Poirier indicated that he’s the Undisputed World Champion of dodging Nate Diaz.

Check out Poirier's reply to the Twitter user below:

Is a Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz fight on the horizon?

Dustin Poirier (left) and Nate Diaz (right)

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were scheduled to fight one another in a lightweight bout at UFC 230 back in November 2018. However, the fight didn’t come to fruition, as Poirier withdrew from the event due to an injury.

Nate Diaz later alluded to Dustin Poirier possibly having dodged a fight against him. Both stars have been taking verbal jabs at each other ever since. Their rivalry was reinvigorated in January of this year after Poirier bested their mutual rival, Conor McGregor, in a rematch.

Dustin Poirier once again beat Conor McGregor in a trilogy matchup this July. Needless to say, this fueled rumors of a potential showdown between Nate Diaz and Poirier.

However, the belief is that Dustin Poirier is likely to face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title next. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz’s next opponent and comeback date remain unclear.

