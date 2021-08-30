Dustin Poirier hints that the title shot and not the Conor McGregor fourth fight is next for him

Top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier showed up backstage at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

While taking a walk down the aisle backstage, Dustin Poirier suggested that he might fight for the UFC lightweight belt next instead of facing Conor McGregor for the fourth time inside the octagon. He also wished luck to Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley ahead of the headliner.

"May the best man win. I know these guys are both working hard. I've been watching all the behind-the-scenes. Me, I think I'm gonna fight for the strap here, soon, waiting to find out," Dustin Poirier said.

.@DustinPoirier is ready for #PaulWoodley up NEXT pic.twitter.com/7Y6feLghe7 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) August 30, 2021

Dustin Poirier arrived at the building while the much-anticipated pay-per-view event went down in front of a 20,000-strong audience. He received a warm welcome from the crowd. He stopped to wave, shake hands, and pose for pictures with his fans.

Dustin Poirier is in the building 👊



Receiving lots of love after two wins over Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/sg9u92bg2v — br_betting (@br_betting) August 30, 2021

'The Diamond' then went on to visit Jake Paul in his dressing room.

Dustin Poirier visiting Jake Paul in his changing room before his fight with Tyron Woodley… pic.twitter.com/r5qXRz7ZpI — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 30, 2021

Dustin Poirier's visit to Jake Paul's locker room ahead of the latter's fight was not taken too kindly by a certain section of the MMA community. Many fans of the sport are counting on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley to finish 'The Problem Child' and avenge the loss of Ben Askren. Dustin Poirier's actions were jokingly referred to as an 'act of betrayal' on social media, which is why he was quick to clarify on Twitter that he was backstage to wish luck to both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

I went tell both guys good luck https://t.co/u4gYltZcgg — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 30, 2021

Dustin Poirier also posted a video of Tyron Woodley stretching and getting ready for the main event, therefore proving that he visited 'The Chosen One' as well.

Dustin Poirier's coach on a fourth fight with Conor McGregor: "Money talks."

Despite Poirier emerging victorious in his trilogy with Conor McGregor, the way the third fight ended raised more questions than answers. However, it seems neither Dustin Poirier nor his team are too keen on the fourth installment of their rivalry just yet.

Speaking to MyMMANews recently, Dustin Poirier's coach Mike Brown stated that he would not consider a fourth fight off the table if the money is right, but it is not the immediate goal for the Louisiana native.

"Who knows, right? Who knows. I mean it's all about entertainment, what people want to see. Money talks. But he's going to be out for a while, so I don't anticipate it anytime soon. And I think there's some other things that Dustin wants to take care of first. So I would never say never to anything, but I dont see it in the near future."

Dustin Poirier recently tweeted a single emoji of a golden trophy, suggesting that a title fight with UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is possibly his next course of action.

🏆 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 21, 2021

