"Money talks" - Dustin Poirier's coach reveals the likelihood of a fourth fight against Conor McGregor

The final edition of the trilogy saga between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July left a sour taste in the mouth of the fans. However, considering what Poirier's coach has to say, it seems like fans aren't the only ones looking for closure and perhaps the mammoth pay-day that comes with a Conor McGregor fight.

In an interview with MyMMANews, Dustin Poirier's coach, Mike Brown, opened up about the probability of a fourth fight between the Irishman and Dustin Poirier. Although he admitted that the rematch wasn't very high up on Poirier's list, he affirmed that it was not entirely off the table either.

When asked about a potential fourth fight, Brown said:

"Who knows, right? Who knows. I mean it's all about entertainment, what people want to see. Money talks. But he's going to be out for a while, so I don't anticipate it anytime soon. And I think there's some other things that Dustin wants to take care of first. So I would never say never to anything, but I dont see it in the near future."

Dustin Poirier eyeing UFC lightweight gold over Conor McGregor fight

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest draw of Dustin Poirier's career. Not to mention the fact that the bad-blood that they've developed over the years has only made their rivalry all the more enticing to fans, making it a blockbuster fight right off the bat.

However, it seems like 'The Diamond' is now gunning for the UFC lightweight strap over a rematch. Having once picked Conor McGregor over the divisional gold, the Lafayette native is not keen on giving up on his legacy for a hefty pay-day.

The reigning champion in Charles Oliveira is certainly an easier draw compared to his last run at gold against Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to the bookies, Charles Oliveira will go into his title defense against Dustin Poirier as the underdog. However, the Brazilian will certainly refuse to give up his hard-earned title easily.

