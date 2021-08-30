Dustin Poirier visits Jake Paul in his locker room ahead of fight against Tyron Woodley

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier visited Jake Paul's locker room at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, ahead of his boxing fight against Tyron Woodley.

During the event, Dustin Poirier's interaction with 'The Problem Child' was telecast, and the duo seemed cordial throughout the conversation.

Dustin Poirier visiting Jake Paul in his changing room before his fight with Tyron Woodley… pic.twitter.com/r5qXRz7ZpI — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 30, 2021

It was surprising to see Dustin Poirier in Jake Paul's locker room ahead of his main event bout as Jake Paul is fighting Tyron Woodley, a former teammate of Poirier. However, Dustin Poirier and Jake Paul's friendship goes a while back.

'The Diamond' and 'The Problem Child' previously interacted through social media when Jake Paul shipped a $100,000 Sleepy McGregor necklace to Poirier after winning against 'The Notorious' at UFC 264.

Jake Paul accompanied the chain with a hand-written letter to Poirier that read:

"Dear Dustin, congrats for your much-earned victory. I love what you're doing with your Good Fight Foundation. You deserve this chain more than me. Good always beats evil. Keep winning! - Love, Jake. P.S: Tell Jolie I said hi. She's a bada**."

Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼



It’s on the way @DustinPoirier 💎 pic.twitter.com/De4i6aVGQd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 15, 2021

MMA fans weren't too happy about Dustin Poirier visiting Jake Paul before his fight

As Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley was supposedly built up as a 'boxer vs. MMA fighter' bout, a fellow MMA fighter like Poirier meeting Paul did not go down too well with the MMA community.

Dustin Poirier is in the building 👊



Receiving lots of love after two wins over Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/sg9u92bg2v — br_betting (@br_betting) August 30, 2021

MMA fans on Twitter reacted with menace to the duo meeting inside Paul's locker room:

"Dustin Poirier is in the locker room of the guy that’s talked sh*t about his ‘friend’ [Jorge Masvidal] and about to box his former ATT teammate [Tyron Woodley]. Just saying [Colby Covington] was right about this man." - A fan wrote on Twitter.

Dustin Poirier is in the locker room of the guy that’s talked shit about his ‘friend’ @GamebredFighter and about to box his former ATT teammate @TWooodley. Just saying @ColbyCovMMA was right about this man 🤷‍♂️ — Hugh Shkok (@WrldConnoisseur) August 30, 2021

Dustin Poirier chilling with Jake Paul the mad rat. Sellout. 🤮 #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/MPA8vE7Byb — Nisar (@nis4r) August 30, 2021

Knowing Dustin Poirier, he perhaps met Jake Paul to thank him for the necklace which is being auctioned off for Poirier's charity, The Good Fight Foundation. The two men have not met in person since their online interaction and exchange after UFC 264.

However, knowing how much the MMA community dislikes Jake Paul, it's not surprising to see the immediate backlash against 'The Diamond' meeting 'The Problem Child'.

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Avinash Tewari