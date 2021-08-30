Dustin Poirier clarifies why he was spotted in Jake Paul's locker room

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier was seen in the locker room of Jake Paul prior to the YouTuber-turned-boxer's fight against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

This did not sit well with some MMA fans who asked for justification from 'The Diamond'. Poirier responded with the following tweet:

"I went tell both guys good luck," wrote Dustin Poirier.

'The Problem Child' and Poirier appear to share a friendly relationship. After Dustin Poirier won his fight against Irish superstar Conor McGregor at UFC 264, Paul sent the Louisiana native a custom-made 'Sleepy McGregor chain' that was supposedly worth $100,000.

The chain featured the Irishman in a resting pose, similar to his posture after his knockout loss against 'The Diamond' at UFC 257.

The 24-year-old also sent a hand-written note along with the present.

"Dear Dustin, congrats for your much earned victory. I love what you are doing with your Good Fight Foundation. You deserve this chain more than me! Good always beats evil! Keep winning! P.S. Tell Jolie I said Hi - she's a badass!" Jake Paul wrote in the note.

Poirier later took to Twitter to thank 'The Problem Child' for the chain, saying he would auction it and use the proceeds for his charity 'The Good Fight Foundation'.

"Got the sleepy mac chain today from Jake Paul. I will be auctioning it off soon for the Good Fight Foundation. To do something big in Lafayette!!"

Dustin Poirier is unaffected by Conor McGregor's controversial tweets

Dustin Poirier has shared his thoughts on recent tweets by Conor McGregor, where 'The Notorious' can be seen indulging in arguments with other fighters and hurling insults at them.

“It doesn’t really bother me – I don’t really care. When I think about in hindsight, like today I was thinking about it like, ‘The guy’s probably losing his mind.’ He can’t really train. He’s got a hurt leg that he’s trying to rehab. Rent free. I’m just living rent free (in his head),” said Dustin Poirier.

You can see Dustin Poirier talking about Conor McGregor below:

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has two wins over UFC superstar Conor McGregor. 'The Diamond' scored two back-to-back wins against the Irishman at UFC 257 and UFC 264 and is currently expected to fight lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title.

