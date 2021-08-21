Dustin Poirier hints that his next fight would be for UFC gold and not Conor McGregor 4

Dustin Poirier has been a mainstay in the headlines ever since he outperformed Conor McGregor on two instances on the trot. Following his triumph over the Irishman, the combat sports community has been at odds regarding his future in the promotion. However, it seems like 'The Diamond' has made his mind up for the same.

Dustin Poirier recently took to Twitter in a bid to post an emoji of a trophy. It comes off as a cryptic message, hinting at his designs on the 155lbs strap held by Charles Oliveira.

🏆 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 21, 2021

Should Dustin Poirier fight for the title next?

Having fought his way to the top of the food chain, Dustin Poirier finds himself in an extremely convenient position with the ball in his court. With the entire division awaiting an update from the American southpaw, several MMA pundits have been lobbying for a rematch between McGregor and Poirier.

Considering how the fight at UFC 264 came to an end, a legion of disgruntled fans are on a quest for closure, condemning their UFC 264 encounter as an anti-climactic end to a rivalry that stretched across years. The likes of Alexandre Pantoja and Michael Chandler believe Poirier should pick yet another fight with Conor McGregor.

The Man In The Arena pic.twitter.com/Dh2c1BoKuS — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 12, 2021

However, Dustin Poirier finds himself in a prime position to fight for the title. With his most recent update on social media, it seems like he has set himself up on a collision course with the 155lbs title-holder.

Should 'The Diamond' pick a fight with Oliveira over McGregor, it would dash the dreams of a legion of fans thirsting for a fitting end to the rivalry between Poirier and 'The Notorious' one.

Although a fight against Conor McGregor may earn him a significant amount of money, it is the title fight that will immortalize his name in the UFC's lightweight folklore.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava