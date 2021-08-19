"It's good for legacy" - UFC flyweight Alexandre Pantoja on whether Dustin Poirier should pursue the title or a money fight next

UFC flyweight Alexandre Pantoja has revealed what he would do if he were in top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier's shoes. Poirier has cleared a path through the 155lb division, placing him at the top of the rankings.

He is next in line for a shot at the UFC lightweight belt, currently held by Charles 'do Bronx' Oliveira. However, Poirier has already turned down the opportunity to fight for the belt once, instead opting for a money fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

Having defeated McGregor in said money fight, Poirer once again finds himself in the position to either fight for lightweight gold, or to pursue the financial side of things. Conor McGregor has already called for a fourth fight between the two men, whilst Poirier and Nate Diaz have been going back and forth over social media as of late.

In a recent Sportskeeda MMA exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw, Alexandre Pantoja revealed what path he would go down if he were in Poirier's situation. He stated that:

"It is so personal you know. I think he needs- this is about family, you know. It's no more about legacy, it's about family. I have two kids. I want to bring my kids to school, college. And it's different when you thinking about the title and about the money fights. But in my case, in that position, if I'm Dustin Poirier I would fight for the title. He'll have good money, he makes good money all his life. I think it's good for legacy. You win the title, defend the title, make money. But it's personal."

Alexandre Pantoja on Brandon Royval and the UFC's flyweight division

Regardless of whether Poirier pursues money or legacy, Alexandre Pantoja is currently preparing for his own fight at the top of a division. He takes on top prospect Brandon Royval this weekend, in a fight that could produce a new number one contender in the flyweight division.

On the topic of Royval and the 125lb division in general, Alexandre Pantoja had the following to say:

"I watched Brandon Royval when he came to LFA... He's coming to fight to make a big show. Don't wait to go to the judges, you know. For me, the flyweight division is like the best division in the UFC because you need to know everything. You need to know jiu-jitsu, you need to know good striking. It's a good mix... I'm excited for this fight with Brandon Royval, he's a good name, good guy. I think it's an interesting fight for everybody to see."

