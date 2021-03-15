Ali Abdelaziz trolls Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal by accusing them of killing the Versace brand

UFC manager and promoter Ali Abdelaziz has made news yet again by trolling Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. In an attempt to take shots at both the fighters, Ali took to his Twitter by posting a picture of the two in premium Versace robes. Humorously accusing the duo of 'killing' the luxury fashion brand, this is what Ali's post read:

I used to like Versace @TeamKhabib @USMAN84kg #killed the brand 😂😂😂

Aged 43, Ali Abdelaziz had an MMA career that ended almost as soon as it began. Managing to win just one bout out of his total four, the Egyptian native let his promoting and management skills take precedence over his fighting. Currently, Ali manages various popular fighters under the UFC banner like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, and Henry Cejudo to name a few. He also has clients in other promotions.

Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor have a social media feud

Leading up to the infamous pay-per-view showdown at UFC 229 between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, tensions between the two camps were at an all-time high.

After a verbal altercation between Conor and Ali during the pre-fight presser, it seemed almost certain that the bad blood wouldn't go away. This played out further when Khabib was seen lunging over the cage to have a shy at Conor McGregor's Jiu-Jitsu coach - Dillon Danis after defeating the Irishman inside the octagon.

The aftermath of UFC 229 left a bitter taste in the mouths of everyone in the MMA community. So much so that even over a year after the event, Conor and Ali still seemed to have some unfinished business. "Robert Earl Britton is The Man!", Conor tweeted, aiming to remind Ali of his alias name during the latter's involvement in a 2001 criminal investigation case. This promted the following response from Ali Abdelaziz:

Abdelaziz didn't hold back even after that. In a series of Twitter posts, the two began flapping gums at each, further extending their feud.

Here's every tweet of Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz talk on Twitter.



Conor deleted his tweets, while Ali's tweets are still available to see. pic.twitter.com/T4XFmmxyGM — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) December 26, 2020

Ali Abdelaziz has also had his fair share of disputes with UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal. While initially being appreciative of Masvidal's effort against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on short notice, it would seem that Ali has once again resorted to type, trolling prospective opponents of his clients on social media.