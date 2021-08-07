"If I'm Poirier, I'm waiting for Conor 4" - Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier should choose Conor McGregor rematch over title fight against Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier should opt for the Conor McGregor rematch as opposed to a title shot against Charles Oliveira.

In the wake of UFC 264, many have been questioning what Dustin Poirier should do next. 'The Diamond' was able to beat McGregor for the second time at the blockbuster event in Las Vegas last month. Now, the focus shifts to whether or not he’ll pursue the one thing that has eluded him - the UFC lightweight championship.

What will Dustin Poirier do next?

It’s a title that Dustin Poirier has held in the interim form but not in the undisputed sense. You can bet he’ll be eager to add that to his collection later this year.

Michael Chandler, on the other hand, recently failed in his attempt to beat Oliveira and claim the belt. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, the top contender gave his thoughts on why he believes Dustin Poirier should go after a fourth fight with 'The Notorious' instead of a showdown against 'do Bronx'.

“If I’m Dustin Poirier I’m just waiting for Conor 4, you know? I am. This was an interesting hot take that I actually heard Jesse ON FIRE talking about that if Poirier goes and wins the title, can Conor come right back and fight Poirier if he has the title? Crazier things have happened," Chandler explained.

“But if I’m Poirier I’m waiting out and waiting for Conor 4, especially after he said numerous things about my wife and my kids and killing me, all that kind of stuff. But I also know, and this is a testament to Poirier as a competitor, he wants to win the ultimate prize in mixed martial arts. He’s been an interim champion, but he hasn’t been a full-fledged 100% undisputed champion. So I think the competitor in him will go fight Charles Oliveira, but there’s a part of me that says he may as well just wait out and get the big money fight in Conor.”

People may not like it, but there’s a real chance Dustin Poirier could wait it out for the McGregor grudge match.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Jack Cunningham