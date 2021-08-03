"I'll probably just go and sell hot sauce" - Dustin Poirier hints at possible retirement if he successfully captures UFC lightweight gold

Dustin Poirier is surely a future UFC Hall-of-Famer. If he manages to capture lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira later this year, Poirier will etch his name in UFC history as one of the greatest 155-pound fighters to have ever set foot inside the octagon.

If he does end up winning the title, what's next for 'The Diamond'? Apart from Khabib Nurmagomedov, he has beaten the best the division has to offer.

Winning the title was his main goal and if he achieves it, Poirier believes he will have nothing more to prove. While he didn't clarify, Porier could have been hinting at calling time on his marvelous career.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Dustin Poirier stated the following:

“For me, being undisputed world champion was the goal from the beginning. If I can tick that box, I’ve done it all in the sport of mixed martial arts. We’ll see man. I’ll probably just go and sell hot sauce.”

Following his return to the lightweight division back in 2015, Dustin Poirier has taken out almost every top-contender in the weight class.

The Louisianan has knockout wins over former champs and interim champs like Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje to name a few. The only thing missing from his resume is the lightweight title, which he's expected to be fighting for against Charles Oliveira later this year.

3 years ago Dustin Poirier-Eddie Alvarez 2 went down: pic.twitter.com/PFOckrcQBc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 28, 2021

The Diamond's been shining 💎



In his last eight fights, Dustin Poirier has seven wins and five finishes against elite competition.



✅ McGregor (TKO)

✅ McGregor (KO)

✅ Hooker (UD)

❌ Nurmagomedov (SUB)

✅ Holloway (UD)

✅ Alvarez (TKO)

✅ Gaethje (TKO)

✅ Pettis (SUB) pic.twitter.com/HFWvhY2aDA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

When asked about the possibility of defending the title multiple times if he wins against 'Do Bronx', Poirier didn't seem too interested. Instead, he said he might even just go and sell hot sauce after the fight.

Dustin Poirier has fallen out of love with the fight game

After beating Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier spoke about how he has fallen out of love with the fight game and doesn't enjoy it anymore.

"I don't like this. I don't like fighting anymore, I'm not in love with this no more. But I'm a dog, baby," Poirier was heard saying inside the octagon at UFC 257.

