Michael Chandler predicts the outcome of Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler doesn't think Charles Oliveira will be able to successfully defend the UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier when they fight later this year. According to 'Iron,' the deeper the fight goes, the greater the chance Dustin Poirier has of shining bright in the upcoming title clash.

In a recent interaction with Helen Yee, Michael Chandler predicted the upcoming title fight between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. While hailing both Poirier and 'Do Bronx' as well-rounded fighters, Chandler gave the edge to 'Diamond' because of his durability and striking prowess.

"I think they are both well-rounded. I think Poirier's got a little bit more of that dog in him. When the fight gets into the thick of it, and obviously Charles Oliveira beat me in the second round, very soon into the second round, so we didn't see a lot of longetivity. We saw he go through the rounds with tony Ferguson but that was much of a one-sided affair. I think, in the fight with Dustin Poirier, he puts his hands on him pretty solidly those first couple rounds and then starts to put it on Charles. I think Poirier wins that fight by a third or fourth round finish."

According to Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier is likely to stop Charles Oliveira in the third or fourth round of their title clash later this year. If that doesn't happen, Chandler believes 'Diamond' will get his hand raised via decision.

Watch Michael Chandler's interview below:

Putting on my matchmaker hat for lightweight for the remainder of 2021:



Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira (have Beneil Dariush as the backup)



Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje



Rafael dos Anjos vs. Islam Makhachev



Dan Hooker vs. Tony Ferguson — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 18, 2021

Dustin Poirier might want a fourth fight with Conor McGregor after winning the title, claims Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler also feels there might be a fourth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor down the line. If he were Poirier, Chandler claims he'd want to fight McGregor again not just because of the money associated with the Irishman's fights; but also because of McGregor's statements about Poirier's family.

Just 👀 that Conor McGregor had a Brazil mouthguard in for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.



No doubt he was gonna cut a promo and call out the cageside Charles Oliveira had he got the better of Dustin. pic.twitter.com/lsFZdV7566 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) August 6, 2021

If Poirier is champion when McGregor returns to action, Chandler believes that 'Notorious' could also be handed a title shot. 'Iron' claims that crazier things have happened in the fight game, so a title fight between McGregor and Poirier is very much a possibility.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh