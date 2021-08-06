"It's going to be some recovery" - Conor McGregor promises to recover successfully from his nasty leg break

Conor McGregor has assured fans that he is healing well from his horrific leg injury. Brimming with confidence while in recovery, the former two-division champion said his leg is "doing good," and his primary focus is on achieving full fitness.

McGregor broke his leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. At the end of the first round, the Irishman was deemed unfit to continue, thus rewarding the victory to Poirier via TKO by doctor's stoppage.

McGregor is currently recovering from his injury in the United States. According to TMZ, he was spotted outside a restaurant in Los Angeles yesterday, where he said that his healing process is developing as expected.

When a reporter asked who he would want to fight next, 'The Notorious' stated he first intends to recover successfully.

"We are recovering, we are recovering, so... That's all we are doing and it's going to be some recovery, it's going to be some recovery," said Conor McGregor.

McGregor, walking fairly easily on crutches, also signed autographs for fans outside the restaurant.

Watch the video uploaded to TMZ Sports' YouTube channel:

McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak for the first time in his career. After his UFC 264 outing with Poirier, the 33-year-old said his rivalry with 'The Diamond' isn't over, suggesting he would be open to fighting Poirier for the fourth time.

Conor McGregor ready to fight in a wheelchair boxing match for charity

Conor McGregor was rumored to be participating in a wheelchair boxing match for charitable causes on September 11, 2021. However, the No.9-ranked UFC lightweight confirmed he couldn't commit to a date since he's in an early phase of his recovery.

McGregor said he will compete in a wheelchair boxing match around late October.

"Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please!" McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Hahaha quality! Give me time guys, I’m in! Just need to focus on this recovery for the next while first before I can commit to a date!

Have some cool things planned for event tho! @IrishWheelchair #LamborghiniWheelchairs https://t.co/cFhlGOROeq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh