Conor McGregor reveals when he will participate in a wheelchair boxing match; hints at fighting on a Lamborghini wheelchair

Since his ascent to the top of the combat sports world, Conor McGregor has been involved in charity work in different parts of the world.

The MMA community was recently set abuzz by news of the 33-year-old's participation in an upcoming charity wheelchair boxing match against impressionist Al Foran.

The match was purportedly scheduled to serve as the co-main event of a fight card meant to raise funds for the Irish Wheelchair Association. It was set to take place at the Clayton Hotel in Galway, Ireland, on September 11th, 2021.

Drum roll ladies and gentlemen 👌👌



The co-main event: @TheNotoriousMMA v @ImpressionistAL aka The Notorious v The Notorious Impressionist all in aid of the @IrishWheelchair



Please donate here if you can: https://t.co/lDMJxs1MvE



📸 @madebyGoodie pic.twitter.com/kqFIXApdzu — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) July 30, 2021

However, Conor McGregor has now taken to his official Twitter account to clarify that although he loves the idea, he’ll need more time to recover before competing in the match.

The Irishman posted a couple of tweets, asserting that he will be ready to compete in the match either in late October or in November/December 2021.

Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

Hahaha quality! Give me time guys, I’m in! Just need to focus on this recovery for the next while first before I can commit to a date!

Have some cool things planned for event tho! @IrishWheelchair #LamborghiniWheelchairs https://t.co/cFhlGOROeq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

Additionally, 'The Notorious' also hinted at the possibility of him competing in a Lamborghini wheelchair.

Al Foran, on his part, responded to the MMA star with the following tweets:

Unfortunately the fight is off folks, but it's still going to be a fantastic night in aid of a great cause with Stevo and Paddy going head to head in the main event, I'll still be there on the night in some capacity too! 👊@SirStevoTimothy — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) August 2, 2021

Press conference in The Black Forge @TheNotoriousMMA 😁👊💪 https://t.co/XZZJ3oAL1C — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) August 2, 2021

So we're back on again for a later date at the end of the year, gives me time to try and become an elite fighter in a few months, shouldn't be an issue.....🤣



Let's do this @TheNotoriousMMA 🥊 — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) August 2, 2021

Conor McGregor is likely to return to the octagon in 2022

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in July 2021.

McGregor suffered a horrific lower leg injury during the bout, which resulted in a doctor’s stoppage and an end to the fight.

The consensus is that Conor McGregor is unlikely to compete in a professional MMA fight anytime sooner than 2022.

McGregor has vowed to come back stronger than ever. Upon his return to the UFC, ‘Mystic Mac’ is likely to fight Poirier again due to the manner in which their recent fight ended.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh