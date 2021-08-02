Who is Al Foran, Conor McGregor's opponent in a wheelchair boxing match?

Al Foran is an Irish impressionist and comedian famous for mimicking former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Foran recently agreed to take on MMA's biggest star in a wheelchair boxing match for charity. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The event is set to take place on September 11 and will mark McGregor's return to combat sport after suffering a horrific leg-break in the main event of UFC 264 earlier this month. The event is being organized by Stevo Timothy, who also happens to be a comedian.

After Timothy announced that Foran would be competing on the card, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to say he'd like to fight the comedian. 'The Notorious' Irishman also jokingly claimed that Foran has been doing terrible impressions of him over the years.

"I’ll fight this imposter in the co-main! Terrible impressions of me he is doing years." Wrote McGregor.

We got impressionist Al Foran on our JOE snapchat this week, to show us how he does that Conor McGregor impression!😂 pic.twitter.com/aXomtDxBOO — JOE.ie (@JOEdotie) September 9, 2016

Conor McGregor set to compete in a co-main event for the first time

The wheelchair boxing match between McGregor and Foran was recently confirmed and fans can't wait to see the former two-division champ back in action, even if he's in a wheelchair.

Stevo Timothy took to Twitter to announce that McGregor will indeed fight Al Foran in his first-ever co-main event bout on September 11 at the Clayton Hotel in Galway, Ireland.

Drum roll ladies and gentlemen 👌👌



The co-main event: @TheNotoriousMMA v @ImpressionistAL aka The Notorious v The Notorious Impressionist all in aid of the @IrishWheelchair



Please donate here if you can: https://t.co/lDMJxs1MvE



📸 @madebyGoodie pic.twitter.com/kqFIXApdzu — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) July 30, 2021

Like him or hate him, you have to tip your hat to Conor McGregor for his competitive spirit.

Even after undergoing surgery for a clean break of the tibia and fibula, McGregor apparently told his coach John Kavanagh that he was interested in fighting Al Foran in a wheelchair boxing match.

In an interview with ESPN journalist Laura Sanko, Kavanagh revealed what Conor McGregor said to him:

"Conor had volunteered to be the co-main event where he was gonna box, there's a guy called Al Foran who is an impressionist. You might have seen him do some of Conor's impressions. So Conor's gonna fight Conor in the co-main event which I thought was quite funny, he was accepting his first-ever co-main slot.He's been main-event for a couple of years now. But anyway in the heat of all this he just turned and went, 'You know, I'm gonna do the wheelchair boxing fight now'. Because he's off his feet for a while. He made a joke about that."

Catch John Kavanagh's full interview with Laura Sanko below:

