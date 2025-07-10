"A world title shot isn't too far" - Shadow says shot at gold could arrive in ‘two or three more fights’

Rising star Shadow Singha Mawynn is happy with the way things are panning out for him in his professional career. He believes he is on track of a world title shot in the not-so-distant future.

The 25-year-old Bangkok-based fighter is among the hottest-streaking athletes in ONE Championship, winning his last five matches on his way to becoming the No. 3 contender in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division. He also recently earned a six-figure contract to compete in the promotion's main roster.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Shadow spoke about the path he has carved in the "Home of Martial Arts," including the possibility of vying for the world title in his lane.

The Singha Mawynn Gym affiliate said:

"As I am currently No.3 ranked, I believe a world title shot isn't too far from my reach. However, it ultimately depends on my performance. If I can deliver impressive performances in two or three more fights, I'm confident I'll get that shot."

A product of the Muay Thai scene in Thailand, Shadow got his ONE Championship campaign rolling in February last year in the promotion's Friday Fights series. He, however, was tripped in his maiden outing, losing by decision to Russian Mamuka Usubyan.

But he was undeterred by the defeat, bouncing back in a big way by winning his next five matches, including the last one in March over Hassan Vahdanirad of Iran by knockout that secured for him the coveted contract to be part of ONE's main roster.

Shadow out to make it a winning U.S. primetime debut

Apart from extending his winning streak, Shadow is out to get a victory in his scheduled match this week to make it a winning U.S. primetime debut for him.

The Thai fighter is to go up against French-Algerian striker Mohamed Younes Rabah in a featherweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video on July 11 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The latest ONE Prime Video event will mark the first at U.S. primetime for Shadow after he secured a contract to compete in the promotion's main roster last March.

Speaking to ONE ahead of ONE Fight Night 33, the Tak province native shared the significance of his upcoming match and how it was important for him to do well in it.

He said:

"It [securing a ONE contract] was beyond the dreams of a country kid who used to fight in the provinces, thinking that just being a main event fighter in the regional circuit would make me incredibly happy. Stepping onto the world stage and representing Thailand is truly an unimaginable feeling."

Looking to frustrate Shadow at ONE Fight Night 33 is Rabah, also an emerging force in the featherweight lane who is coming off a victory in his last match.

ONE Fight Night 33 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

