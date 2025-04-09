Aaron Pico addresses almost fighting Movsar Evloev in potential UFC debut after signing with promotion: "I was a little bit surprised"

Aaron Pico has officially joined the UFC, and his entry nearly came with a high-stakes debut against top featherweight contender Movsar Evloev.

Pico, a former Bellator standout with a 13-4 record, was one of the most sought-after free agents after Bellator’s closure. Known for his powerful striking and elite wrestling, the 28-year-old has won nine of his last ten fights and was on the verge of a title shot before Bellator ceased operations.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Pico confirmed the matchup was close to being finalized after a call from his manager, Ali Abdelaziz:

“Yea, it was real. I got a phone call from [Ali Abdelaziz] saying 'Hey can you fight for 17th [UFC Vegas 106?' . Then I said of course that's a great fight for me. I don't think he knows how good my wrestling is. He said okay, Movsar agrees too. I don't know it was pretty close. I was a little bit surprised, but ultimately it's not happening, but it was a good sign they were entertaining that idea of [me] fighting a guy so highly ranked."

A look into Aaron Pico's career before UFC

Aaron Pico enters the UFC with one of the most compelling résumés among recent free agent signings. Once Bellator MMA’s top prospect, Pico signed an unprecedented deal with the promotion in 2014 at just 18. Despite a shocking 24-second loss in his 2017 debut, he quickly bounced back, racking up a series of explosive finishes.

Pico's power and wrestling pedigree turned him into a feared featherweight. With knockout wins over names like Lee Morrison, Leandro Higo, and Daniel Carey, he became known for his relentless pressure and evolving fight IQ. Despite setbacks against Henry Corrales and Ádám Borics, Pico remained a top-tier talent, finishing his Bellator run strong with wins over Pedro Carvalho and Henry Corrales in a 2024 rematch.

Now signed with the UFC, Pico looks to carry his momentum into a new chapter.

