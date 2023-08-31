"Abandoned by the family in Ireland" - Conor McGregor creates a perfect WWE character for himself with a mysterious McMahon connection

Conor McGregor seems ready to make his WWE debut and has even developed an interesting character to play.

The Irishman recently took to social media to announce his interest in professional wrestling and introduced his fans to his WWE character, Ron McMahon, nicknamed the 'Babyface Boss.'

It's a common for the WWE to rebrand established personalities with new names and characters upon their arrival in the WWE Universe. Going along those lines, McGregor's character being "babyface" starkly contrasts his usual brashly confident persona.

In a now-deleted tweet, Mcgregor outlined specifics of the 'Babyface Boss' and gave fans an insight into his character's connection to Vince McMahon. He tweeted:

"My WWE character. The babyface boss, Ron McMahon. I specialize in ambush and power control. Abandoned by the family in Ireland but made my own fortune brewing alcohol. And now I'm back. And boy, am I pissed. @WWE @VinceMcMahon."

Screenshot from @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter

For context, the WWE often concocts unique storylines for its stars and has used the McMahon family to establish the character's background. In McGregor's case, he wants to play a long-lost member of the family who was seemingly left behind in Ireland.

Considering how Conor McGregor has verbally sparred with pro-wrestling stars on social media in the past, it wouldn't be surprising to see him entering the WWE Universe someday.

Moreover, Vince McMahon would have a ready-made storyline thanks to McGregor's long-running feud with Logan Paul.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: 'Iron' seemingly confirms fight against 'The Notorious'

Michael Chandler is looking forward to his highly anticipated clash against Conor McGregor in the UFC octagon.

McGregor and Chandler were roped in as opposing coaches on this year's The Ultimate Fighter season 31 and were expected to face each other in the cage after the show's conclusion.

However, due to McGregor's reluctance to enter the USADA testing pool, many believed that the Irishman had no real intention of making his return.

On top of that, McGregor's unruly antics outside the cage have made numerous tabloid headlines over the past few years. Such headlines undoubtedly fed into the narrative that Conor McGregor isn't planning to compete again,

'Iron' recently took to Twitter to dismiss such notions and put the media's idea of McGregor's commitment on blast. He wrote:

"Nothing is more powerful than hearing a sense of commitment & passion from what the masses consider an uncommitted person. The fact of the matter is y’all read headlines & form an opinion. We are a different breed. Never underestimate the human spirit. Looking at you Mac."

