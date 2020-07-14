Abdul Razak Alhassan talks about not having a normal life for two years after sexual assault allegations 

Back in March of 2018, Abdul Razak Alhassan was accused of sexually assaulting two women. Two years later, The Ghanaian fighter was declared as innocent in the trail. However, saying that these two years was something that hasn't scarred Abdul Razak Alhassan would be wrong.

In the build-up to his return UFC fight this weekend, he went into detail as to how the Ghanaian fighter was able to cope with the allegations.

Abdul Razak Alhassan began by saying that the way people look at his name has changed forever because of the allegations. However, he added that life was returning to normalcy after these two years. Abdul Razak Alhassan said that for the past two years, the only thing he did was cry, both while he was awake and when he was sleeping.

Abdul Razak Alhassan said that he was very stressed as he wasn't sure what was going to happen next.

“It’s forever changed because your name can never be the same,” Abdul Razak Alhassan said.

“But for me, life is back to normal. The reason I say that is the past two years life was not normal. The only thing I pretty much did cry, sleep, look at my family. Cry in my sleep without even knowing I was crying and my family would wake me up saying I was crying in my sleep. Think about the stress, what was going to happen in the future. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Abdul Razak Alhassan said that no one should be harassed this way

Abdul Razak Alhassan even revealed that he was contemplating suicide. He said that people don't realize what happens in the background. Alhassan said there were people who doubted him and said bad stuff despite not knowing the truth, adding that he wouldn't wish this kind of harassment on anyone.

Abdul Razak Alhassan said that he overcame this by looking at his family and realizing that he had to support them.

“I even doubted if I’d be alive, because I wanted to kill myself,” Abdul Razak Alhassan said. “Cause people don’t see what happens in the background. A lot of people who doubt you, or say bad stuff about you when they don’t know the truth, because this is the type of harassment you don’t wish on anybody. I sat down and thought about it. I have two kids. I have a girl and I have a boy. What would happen to them if I took myself out? Because of some evil people. But like I said I have proved my innocence and I proved that they will never amount to anything and God will always figure out and show the truth. But I learned so much from it.”