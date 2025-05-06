Abdulla Dayakaev keen to break into bantamweight top five, eyes Rambolek and Felipe Lobo: "Doesn't matter which fight"

23-year-old Russian Muay Thai contender Abdulla Dayakaev scored the biggest win of his young career after beating the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex last Friday evening at ONE Fight Night 31.
Dayakaev silenced the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a second-round TKO finish of Saemapetch to improve his promotional record to 7-1 since his debut in November 2023. Following this win, he spoke with Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview and talked about his grand plan on possibly cracking a spot in the top five rankings of the bantamweight division with two names. He stated:
"No, for me doesn't mattet which fight. I think now I want I can be in the top five. I want to fight with Rambolek and Felipe Lobo. I want to be champion this division."
Check out Abdulla Dayakaev's interview here:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Dayakaev was a standout from the ONE Friday Fights cards, where he racked up an impressive record of 6-1 before this first exposure on U.S. primetime.
Abdulla Dayakaev wants to leave a path of destruction in bantamweight division by beating all
Although he specifically named two possible opponents for his next fight, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative said that he wants to beat everyone in the weight class, and he will target them one by one.
Abdulla Dayakaev stated this during the same post-fight interview with Nick Atkin, where he proclaimed:
"I want to smash everyone in this division. I come for everyone in the house in here. Doesn't matter where. I come for everyone."
Currently, the division doesn't have an undisputed king, but Nabil Anane sits at the top as the interim titleholder. Other contenders in the top three are Nico Carrillo, Jonathan Haggerty, and Superlek Kiatmoo9.
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.