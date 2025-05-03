ONE Fight Night 31 results: Saemapetch Fairtex vs Abdulla Dayakaev

Looking to extend his unbeaten streak to three inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Abdulla Dayakaev squared off with Thai legend Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ad

Dayakaev walked into the bout looking to extend his win streak to three, while Saemapetch was determined to snap a three-fight losing skid under the ONE Championship banner.

Round 1: Things start slow between the show and Dayakaev lands a front kick. Dayakaev backs Saemapetch to the ropes and lands a nice right that partially connects with Saemapetch’s chin. Nearly the halfway point of the round, Dayakaev lands a big left hand that has the Thai hurt.

Ad

Trending

Dayakaev closes the distance, prompting Saemapetch to tie up. Saemapetch lands a kick to the body as Dayakaev continues to stalk forward and back him into a corner. Dayakaev lands another right hand near the ropes that appears to knock Saemapetch to the mat, but the referee rules it a slip and allows the fight to continue uninterrupted. Dayakaev unloads in the final seconds, looking for a last-second finish in the first, but Saemapetch makes it out of the round.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Round 2: Saemapetch lands a kick to the body as Dayakaev swings and misses with a big left hand. Saemapetch catches Dayakaev with a body kick-left punch combination that puts the Dagestani on the mat less than a minute into the second stanza.

Dayakaev answers the count and comes right back, putting Saemapetch on the mat with a stiff jab seconds later. Saemapetch answers, but he’s compromised. Dayakaev turns it on, landing a barrage of knees and elbows. Before long, referee Olivier Coste has seen enough, and he stops the bout.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31 -Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Abdulla Dayakaev Official Result

With the victory, Abdulla Dayakaev extends his unbeaten streak inside the Circle to three and his overall ONE Championship record to 7-1.

Official Result: Abdulla Dayakaev defeated Saemapetch Fairtex via TKO (knees and elbows) at 1:44 of round two (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.