"Abel has been wrong about everything" - Fans slam Abel Sanchez for bizarre prediction for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Fans have let their voices be heard after legendary trainer Abel Sanchez cast his prediction for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford.

Spence Jr. and WBO champion Crawford are set to go head-to-head on July 29, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is considered a unification bout as Spence Jr. will also put his WBC, IBF and WBA titles on the line.

Weighing in on the upcoming clash was Sanchez, who cast what fans consider a bizarre prediction for the outcome of the fight. Speaking to FightHub on YouTube, Abel Sanchez said:

“I think Spence wins. He won’t stop [Terence Crawford] but I think he will control him from the outside. His jab will be significant, and whether ‘Bud’ goes with a right or left hand Spence will deal with it easily. It’s a smaller guy against a bigger guy who is younger and a little more spirited and that’s why Spence wins. 'Bud' is sometimes a little too passive in some of his fights and Spence will take advantage of that.”

Fans have been reacting to the prediction made by Sanchez, with many considering his take far from likely:

"Abel has been wrong about everything for years which is why he isn't doing anything. Honestly, who wants to hear this guy's breakdown?"

"You think he deals with him easily, I think your wrong..."

When Abel Sanchez angered Canelo Alvarez

Abel Sanchez is notorious for his outlandish takes. He made another bold prediction back in 2018 for the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

At the time, Alvarez and Golovkin were preparing for their highly anticipated rematch after their first fight was scored a draw.

At one of the press conferences, Sanchez was asked for his prediction for the rematch, where he stated Alvarez was a liar for not turning up in the first fight. He said:

"I think these fans deserve the kind of the fight that they expected the first time. They deserve the fight that he [Alvarez] promised the first time...The first fight is not one he can sell too many times and lie to these people like he did the first time."

Canelo Alvarez hit back at Abel Sanchez, saying:

"I want to start off by saying you also lied your fans because you said Golovkin would knock me out under six rounds. What happened there?"

