Errol Spence trashes Terence Crawford's undefeated record - "Mentally and physically, I will dominate"

Errol Spence sounded off on Terence Crawford's undefeated record ahead of their upcoming fight and predicted a relatively easy night.

During a press conference to promote their upcoming bout on July 29th, Spence downplayed Crawford's record and resume in the sport. He mentioned that he believes that his level of competition isn't too impressive compared to his own and that he intends to dominate him in their fight:

"Terence hasn't fought anybody, Even Shawn Porter said he didn't train like he should against you. Kell Brook was already broken. I broke Kell Brook's other eye. That's how he got broke...Terence is a great fighter. But I'm going to break another great fighter's will. Mentally and physically, I will dominate and come out on top." [h/t WBN]

'The Truth' also brought up that his bout against 'Bud' is a significant one to the sport of boxing as a whole. He mentioned that he believes that the bout will be a platform for him to prove that he is the best boxer in the world, saying:

"This is the biggest fight in boxing...I've done everything that I said I was going to do...The last thing left to do is beat Terence Crawford. He's a great fighter, but I will break him and show everyone why I'm the best fighter in the boxing, period." [h/t WBN]

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Errol Spence and Terence Crawford get in the ring and how successful it will be on pay-per-view.

What is Errol Spence's boxing record?

Errol Spence is regarded by many as one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world and continues to prove that each time he steps into the ring.

The reigning welterweight champion boxer has an unbeaten professional record of 28-0. What's impressive about his record is that 22 of his 28 wins have come via KO/TKO. Before turning pro, 'The Truth' was a very successful amateur boxer and won three National championships and a Golden Gloves championship.

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing In case you blinked, here are all of the angles of @errolspencejr's body-shot knockout In case you blinked, here are all of the angles of @errolspencejr's body-shot knockout 💥 https://t.co/pn8ujdQbOY

Poll : 0 votes