"About 99 percent ready" - Tawanchai progressing towards perfection to defend featherweight gold vs Superbon

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is preparing for another high stakes main event when he returns to action at ONE 170. The 25-year-old has already produced a remarkable reign as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

To date, arguably his greatest achievement as the titleholder was the win that he secured at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December of 2023. Over five rounds at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, the defending king emerged victorious against a fellow elite Thai striker in Superbon.

With his former foe going on to stop 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut last year with a devastating first-round knockout, the two men are set to run it back. The world champion knows that he is in for another difficult test in the main event of ONE 170 on January 24.

He knows that he needs to be at his best by the time that he arrives at the Impact Arena in Bangkok and so far, it appears that everything is going to plan. Tawanchai spoke at the ONE 170 media day about how his preparations are coming along:

"Right now, my body is about 99 percent ready. I've been training for about two months for this rematch."

Watch the full media day video below via Muay Thai Legend:

Tawanchai has a lot of respect for Superbon

You know for a fact that Tawanchai isn't going to take Superbon for granted just because he has beaten him in the past. The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is an opponent that demands respect as one of the very best competitors in the world.

Their previous encounter at ONE Friday Fights 46 was a great back-and-forth encounter and the same is sure to be the case in the rematch.

Tawanchai is no stranger to close contests and he will be prepared to dig deep in order to keep hold of his coveted 26 pounds of gold for a bit longer.

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

