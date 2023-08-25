“Above all else, respect” - Sportsmanship between Danial Williams, Rodtang earn massive admiration from fans

Combat sports fans have taken to Instagram this week to share their admiration for Danial Williams and Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s rare act of sportsmanship at ONE on TNT 1.

The two martial arts superstars first encountered each other on April 8, 2021, at a time when Muay Thai powerhouse ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon had previously demolished all the best contenders of his division.

After Rodtang practically cleaned out the division, MMA brawler and former kickboxer ‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams volunteered to stand and trade with the ‘unbeatable’ Muay Thai warrior.

Using 4oz gloves, both men delivered 15 minutes of pure action. Their never-say-die attitude and ultimate show of sportsmanship, was hailed by the fans as reminiscent of the “golden era” of Muay Thai.

Before you watch the clip that was voted “Fight of the Year,” check out some of the best fan reactions below:

This year, Rodtang is expected to top his fight against Danial Williams with another legendary performance on September 22.

At ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, ‘The Iron Man’ returns to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing kingpin and No.1 Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Both men have exhausted their list of contenders in their respective sports and have no other choice but to fight each other. After much uncertainty, it seems like their fight will go according to plan, hopefully this time, without frustrating injuries or pesky cancellations.

ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek will be broadcast live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel at 8:30 am ET.