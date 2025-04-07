"Absolute b*llocks," "Saving money" - Fans divided over US gold medalist Aaron Pico making UFC debut at Apex

MMA fans have taken notice of the reports of Aaron Pico making his UFC debut at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, against a top contender. While some seemed fine with it, others voiced their displeasure.

Combat sports journalist Chisanga Malata recently took to X and reposted Spinnin Backfist's post about Pico making his octagon debut against Movsar Evloev in a featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 106 on May 17. Malata, unhappy with the fight taking place at UFC Apex, wrote:

''Aaron Pico debuting at the 𝘼𝙋𝙀𝙓?? What are we doing here?''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Saving money my man!''

Another one stated:

''What ??? Movsar Evloev is fighting at the apex, who cares about Aaron Pico he’s getting a good deal here dumba*s''

Other fans wrote:

''If it means we get him in the main event for his debut I'll take it fr, half the problem with the apex is the main event quality so''

''UFC these days is absolute b*llocks, killed the promotion of the superstar over fulfilling tv commitments, overcharging fans and squeezing promotion into moulds. Now we have cards filled with talent who shouldn't be near the Pinnacle of the sport producing boring decisions''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Chisanga_Malata on X]

Before switching to MMA, Pico was a wrestler. The most noteworthy moment of his career was when the American won the gold medal at the Henri Deglane Grand Prix in 2014, defeating 2013 world champion David Safaryan.

After failing to get on the U.S. wrestling team for the 2016 Olympics, Pico (13-4) made his MMA debut at Bellator NYC in 2017 and suffered an opening-round submission defeat against Zach Freeman. He is currently on a three-fight win streak, the most recent being a knockout victory over Henry Corrales at PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions last year.

Aaron Pico discusses Movsar Evloev's wrestling prowess

Although many anticipated that Aaron Pico would make his UFC debut at a pay-per-view event, the promotion has instead scheduled Pico to face Movsar Evloev at UFC Apex next month in front of a small audience, according to the aforementioned report by Spinnin Backfist.

During an interview with MMA Junkie Radio this February, Pico claimed that his wrestling is better than Evloev, saying:

''My wrestling is a lot better than his. I’ve watched all of his fights. I actually just watched three of his fights like two days ago. I study everybody, so I think my wrestling is a lot better than his.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

